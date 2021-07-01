BBQ, bagels and pie: The best American food spots this July 4

× Expand Key lime, apple or pecan: Humble Pie's Southern-style comfort food will line your stomach this July 4. Photo: Humble Pie

It’s almost July 4, and US Americans like me have a lot more to celebrate than we did a year ago. We can go visit our families now! They’re handing out vax shots at Costco! The president is a doddering old white neoliberal instead of a doddering old white fascist! Not only that, American food in Berlin keeps getting better and better. So long, McEnnedy and tacky diners; hello, BBQ, bagels, breakfast burritos and other dishes that represent the way we really eat. Here’s your ticket to the culinary fireworks show.

Best bagels: Fine Bagels

Eight years in the game, and the in-house bakery and café at bookstore Shakespeare & Sons still makes the best (and frankly, the only) New York-style bagels in Berlin. Hand-rolled and boiled before baking, with a glossy, snappy skin that gives way to a chewy, soft interior, Laurel Kratochvila’s creations are best eaten fresh – or immediately frozen, then reheated in the oven the next day. Take a batch straight home, or have one on the spot topped with avocado, hummus, fancy cream cheese or the classic lox and a schmear.

Warschauer Str. 74, Friedrichshain, daily 8-18

Best BBQ: Lino’s

With The Pit and Pignut both dearly departed, the best pitmaster operating in Berlin right now is indisputably Lino Brandi, a US-born German who honed his craft in Austin before relocating to Wedding. The style is Texan, of course, meaning brisket (from US Angus beef), spare ribs (from German pigs) and homemade jalapeño sausage, long-cooked over oak logs till delectably smoky and tender. Your best bet is a plate piled high with everything, to be consumed caveman-like with pickles, onions and spicy-sweet sauce. Next, come back for Pastrami Friday, a monthly (and always sold-out) event starring peppery brined-then-smoked beef, homemade sauerkraut and dill pickles.

Malplaquetstr. 43, Wedding, Wed-Sun 17-22:30

Best hot chicken: Humble Pie

Crunchy, craggy fried chicken (or halloumi), coated in a crimson spice mix and served in a flaky biscuit with honey butter and pickles: this is Southern comfort at its best, even if the heat level is enough to make your tastebuds cry for mercy. Original founder, Tennessee native and new mom Sarah Durante recently handed her food truck’s keys over to DC-born chef Chris Haskins, but you can bet those Nashville-style sandwiches will stay on the menu, as will the namesake pies, whether key lime, apple or pecan. Look for the red wagon at street food events throughout the summer.

Check Instagram for whereabouts

Best sliders: Crackbuns

× Expand Crackbuns is your go-to place for ethereally fluffy buns stuffed with browned beef or veggie patties, fried chicken or shrimp croquettes. Photo: Crackbuns

My previous Crackbuns write-up focused mostly on the mochi fries (well, that and the questionable name), but let’s not forget about the Japanese-American fast-foodery’s signature mini-burgers. If Harold and Kumar lived in Berlin instead of New Jersey, they’d be making a beeline for those ethereally fluffy buns, stuffed with browned beef or veggie patties, fried chicken or shrimp croquettes. Recently added to the menu: creamily dressed Caesar and Cobb salads, plus fusion milkshakes with black sesame and Oreo or honey and wasabi.

Auguststr. 63, Mitte, daily 12-22

Best NY slice: Magic John’s

You don’t have to fold these thin-crusted, oversized triangles in half, as the New York cliché goes. But at least don’t use a knife and fork. NYC-bred Israeli chef Jonathan Margulies (brother of Crackbuns owner Shaul) opened his Mitte pizzeria during the depths of lockdown 1.0, and comfort-seeking Berliners instantly began flocking there for the small but potent selection of cheesy, meaty and vegan pies – including one with real US-style pepperoni, and an Ottolenghi-inspired meatless number with butternut squash, caramelised onion and za’atar. Also not to miss are the Detroit-style squares, thick-crusted with cheddar cheese, and the knots of leftover pizza dough slathered in miso or garlic butter.

Oranienburger Str. 48, Mitte, Tue-Sun 12-23

Best Korean fusion (food edition): Fräulein Kimchi

Lauren Lee was doing Korean-Mexican fusion before anyone else in Berlin – at the very first Street Food Thursday at Markthalle IX, the Seoul-born, US-raised opera singer could be seen rocking a dirndl, trying to convince spice-shy Germans to sample her bulgogi tacos and kimchi quesadillas. She’s still at it, with a roving food truck and an ever-changing menu of fiery fast food from bibimbap bowls to “poutine” with Korean fried chicken to kimchi-topped burgers with ramen noodles for buns.

Check Instagram for whereabouts

Best Korean fusion (cocktail edition): Mr. Susan

When it opened in 2018, the corner bar across from Monbijoupark was supposed to be a temporary waystation for Susan Choi, teasing a full-fledged restaurant patterned after her hotly attended Korean-American fusion pop-ups. Instead, the drinks took on a life of their own – like the instantly iconic Kimchi Michelada, which arrives accompanied by a tomato-kimchi ice pop, or the Makkeolli Spritz, a fizzy, apricot-tinged drink based on the traditional rice wine. That isn’t to say you’ll go hungry. There’s usually some kind of food pop-up going on, whether it’s this weekend’s gourmet hot dogs or a brunch with Korean fried chicken and waffles, and if all else fails you can crack open a jar of Choi’s homemade kimchi.

Krausnickstr. 1, Mitte, Wed-Sat from 17

Best bar bites: The Neighborhood

As the beloved American-owned bar John Muir was falling victim to corona and greedy landlords, its successor was gaining buzz on the other side of Kreuzberg. Opened almost exactly a year ago by Melissa and Christian Günther (from New York and Potsdam respectively), The Neighborhood offers a similar brand of US-style mixology, using meticulously sourced mezcal, tequila, bourbon and more, with the added benefit of food from San Diego-born chef Yair Valderrama. We’re burying the lede here: Homemade Tater Tots! Plus cauliflower or chicken buffalo wings, breakfast burritos, mac ‘n’ cheese and other gastropub staples, to be washed down with a frozen margarita or a mezcal-hibiscus concoction called El Jefe as you rest your feet in the bar’s outdoor kiddie pool.

Möckernstr. 91, Kreuzberg, Thu-Fri 5-24, Sat 11-24, Sun 11-22

Best wine bar: Konträr

× Expand If you’ve ever wanted to alternate sips of Slovenian small-batch rosé with bites of pig ear fries, Konträr seems like the place to do it. Photo: Konträr

Natural wine and small plates, you say? Tell me more! Nah, but Pablo Gomez, co-owner of this brand-new spot in Prenzlauer Berg, used to work at Animal in LA, and that restaurant’s particular brand of hedonism and handicraft has yet to be replicated here, so colour us cautiously optimistic. He and partner Taran Schiffer kicked off in June with New York-ish Cuban, roast beef, and broccoli focaccia sandwiches, followed that off with a weekend of oysters Rockefeller, and after an upcoming taco special will be settling into their planned concept: little dishes with big, bold flavours and no shortage of offal. If you’ve ever wanted to alternate sips of Slovenian small-batch rosé with bites of pig ear fries, this seems like the place to do it.

Winsstr. 53, Prenzlauer Berg, Tue-Sun 12-23:30

Best service and subs: Hinterland

Speaking of natural wine and small plates, dinner at this Kreuzberg nook isn’t exactly American (with its focus on small Brandenburg producers, you could swap Hinterland’s menu out with, say, Michelberger’s and nobody would notice) but Colorado-born owner and hostess Madeline McLean’s bubbly, effusive service is pure US of A, complete with water refills and “How are you guys finding everything?”. And once lunch and brunch resumes, you can expect hearty Italian subs on squishy white rolls, Havelland pastrami on Bekarei brioche, and bodega-style bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches.

Gneisenaustr. 67, Kreuzberg, Wed-Sat 18-23:30

Best groceries: AmericanFood4U

“Fuck off with your natural wine – where’s the PBR?” It’s here, underneath the S-Bahn arches across from Alexa, at this brick-and-mortar outlet run by the bluntly named online importer. The shelves are erratically stocked, but with any luck you’ll be able to find Lucky Charms, Hidden Valley ranch dressing, Old Bay seasoning, and Barq’s root beer alongside the expected selection of sugary candy and even a non-food section for those craving Bounce dryer sheets and Reese’s-flavoured lip balm.

Dircksenstr. 97, Mitte, Mon-Sat 11-20

Best desserts: Katie’s Blue Cat

The women behind this café-bakery are Canadian and Vietnamese – but for fudgy brownies, chewy chocolate chip cookies and other sweet treats that owe their texture to the alchemy of baking soda, look no further. A Reuterkiez outlier when it opened 10 years ago, the cheery blue spot now fits right in among the chic eateries and coffee shops that line Friedelstraße (including its own sibling restaurant, the Middle Eastern-themed Kitten Deli), and remains as popular as ever by Neuköllners and US expats craving carrot cake, whoopie pies, bagels or BLTs.

Friedelstr. 31, Neukölln, Mon-Fri 9-17:30, Sat-Sun 9:30-18

