Berlin's schnitzel reboot

Photo: Maria Bogachek

Bratwurst, sauerkraut, schnitzel with a side of overcooked vegetables... German cuisine is hardly considered the zenith of culinary modernity. A new cook book written by a Schöneberg foodie is looking to change that. Kit Schulte’s modern german food from a berlin kitchen reinvents Germany’s traditionally meat-centric dishes with hyper-local, foraged produce.

Brought up in Arnsberg on her Mutti’s hand-me-down recipes, Schulte later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to study art (which might explain why some not-so-German, Thanksgiving-inspired roast recipes found their way into the book). Upon relocating to Berlin, she launched Schöne Heimat, which offers intimate cooking workshops and tours of Winterfeldtmarkt, Berlin’s largest weekly market. After Covid restrictions disrupted in-person business, Schulte decided to put her passion to paper. The resulting, self-published, hardback tome is immaculate white, which you may deem an impractical colour for a working kitchen. Not Schulte, who thinks getting the book “a little bit dirty” is part of the charm. (Priced at €44, readers might feel differently.)

modern german food – so modern it needs no caps – contains 280 pages of easy-to-follow recipes together with a foraging guide and illustrated index of wild herbs and plants. Several German classics have been given a twist: Try your hand at celery root schnitzel or mushroom-stuffed Maultaschen. These might raise some eyebrows among German purists, but this book is intended for an international audience anyway. Schulte has grand plans for her cooking revolution: After selling the first 250 copies, she’ll look for a publisher. “And then maybe make the cover green.”

Order online at kitschulte.com