Prenzlauer Berg and Pankow: Our lockdown takeaway tips

If there’s one thing that will get us through lockdown, it’s food. Good food. In the next of our Berlin district round-ups, we list our favourite takeaway and delivery spots in Prenzlauer Berg and Pankow. Think homemade pizza with exceptional dough, soul cooking with a radical local twist and top-shelf Israeli-Palestinian hummus. Great eats in support of a gastro scene that needs it.

Otto: Pioneering kitchen craft

× Expand Restaurant Otto in Prenzlauer Berg is still open for high-end takeaway. Photo: Clemens Niedenthal

Restaurant Otto actually consists of two locations; the concrete-beautiful dining room in Oderberger Straße, and the cooking laboratory in Schorfheide. What Vadim Otto Ursus produces there, he sells in his pantry kitchen. Our tip: the goulash, the crackers and the various garums and seasoning sauces which the young Berlin chef leaves to ferment for a long time based on Japanese tradition. And for those who can't wait that long, there's also a take-out lunch menu.

Otto Oderberger Straße 56, Prenzlauer Berg, daily 12-18

Estelle Dining: Pizza, focaccia and more

× Expand Pizza, wine and more at Estelle Dining. Photo: The Dude for Food

Mere weeks after opening in early 2020, Estelle was forced to adapt to one of the biggest crises of our age.

But even during lockdown zwei, the eatery in Prenzlauer Berg remains open and rebuffs Covid-19 as charmingly as it did over the summer. Since October, they’ve been serving takeaway lunches during the day, as well as focaccia and baguettes. In the evening, exotic pizzas are available to accompany your Netflix marathons. Oh, and you can buy their wines for a decent takeaway price.

Estelle Dining Kopenhagener Straße 12A, Prenzlauer Berg, pick-up Thu-Sun 12-21, tel. 030/44 01 20 36 or email hello@estelle-dining.com, delivery via Wolt or via their own delivery service

Fräulein Kimchi: Korean comfort food

× Expand Korean-American comfort food: Fräulein Kimchi has launched her own delivery service. Photo: Humble Pie

Lauren Lee, aka Fräulein Kimchi, was one of Berlin’s first street food heroes. But street food markets are no more (for now), so our protagonist started her own delivery service. From her kitchen in Weißensee, she provides Berlin with Korean-American healthy comfort food to be enjoyed at home. Fräulein Kimchi takes orders until Monday evening, with deliveries on Wednesday or Thursday. The menu changes weekly, and dishes such as tagine, enchiladas, kimchi rice or desserts can be conveniently reheated or frozen in advance.

Fräulein Kimchi Gürtelstraße 10, Weißensee, delivery to Prenzlauer Berg, Mitte, Friedrichshain, Weißensee, Kreuzberg and Neukölln, pick-up possible on Wednesdays.

Kanaan: Delicious dips from the Levant

× Expand Salads, dips, spices and hummus in all its glorious forms: the Palestinian-Israeli Kanaan also delivers. Photo: Kanaan Berlin/Sully

Hummus: there’s a lot of love for the silky chickpea dip at Kanaan, the Israeli-Palestinian joint venture in Prenzlauer Berg. And so the current menu includes not only hummus classics, but hummus with stuffed vine leaves, sabich – a sumptuous dish with mango cream, egg and pickled vegetables – and much more. Then there are other dips – baba ghanoush made from aubergine, the spicy Yemeni paste zhug – as well as Arabic coffee, teas, spices and a shakshuka kit to cook yourself. 100% hummussexual.

Kanaan Schliemannstraße 15, Prenzlauer Berg, Fri-Sun 12-14 and 17-21, delivery via Wolt and Lieferando

Mrs Robinson's: Cosmopolitan cooking kits

× Expand Mrs Robinson's beautiful plates have been adapted for lockdown. Photo: Chris Abatzis

It’s not just Swabians on Pappelallee – the small restaurant Mrs. Robinson’s is self-confidently international. The menu showcases cosmopolitan product cuisine with Asian taste impressions and casually pleasurable bites of street food, with plates that scream fine dining. Well, normally. And these days?

In March, the P-Berg restaurant stayed open and quickly reoriented towards home cooking – with a Mangalitza box with cleverly curated side dishes and desserts, for example. Vegetarians are also included in the new concept.

Mrs. Robinson’s Pappelallee 29, Prenzlauer Berg, Tel. 030/54622839, current information via Instagram

Cookies & Co: Biscuits, brioche and Russian-style brunch

× Expand Homemade Oreo cookies from Cookies & Co. Photo: Cookies & Co.

Puff pastry in its most beautiful form – which has absolutely nothing to do with dough from the supermarket freezer section. This is what Mira Koretsky specialises in. She transforms the 1000 layers of butter and flour into fancy brioches, filled with white chocolate, or plain for a wonderful Russian-style brunch. While you’re there, be sure to pick up one of her great biscuits, like the one with miso and peanut butter.

Cookies & Co Senefelderstraße 4, Prenzlauer Berg, tel. 0173/375 48 96, Wed-Sun 10-16

Eispatisserie Hokey Pokey: Lockdown ice cream

× Expand Tubs, not scoops: lockdown ice cream at Hokey Pokey. Photo: Niko Robert

We know how we’ll be getting through the next few weeks: with lots of ice cream and one streaming marathon after another. Eat with no regrets, we say! Our go-to Eis is the one made by Berlin’s most notorious ice cream parlour, Hokey Pokey. For now, it's only available by the tub. Order your dessert all year round for pick-up at the Hokey Pokey Boutique or delivery via Lieferando or Wolt.

Eispatisserie Hokey Pokey, Stargarder Straße 72-73, Prenzlauer Berg, tel. 0176/80 10 30 80, daily 12-20

Der blaue Fuchs: Walnuts, pomegranate and Georgian soul food

× Expand Der blaue Fuchs delivers Georgian specialities to your home. Photo: Der blaue Fuchs

Georgian cuisine finally made its grand entrance in Berlin. Throughout lockdown you can savour Khinkali dumplings and Khachapuri cheese bread, thanks to cosy neighbourhood restaurant Der blaue Fuchs. Happily, they remain open for takeaway and delivery across Prenzlauer Berg and Mitte.

Der blaue Fuchs Knaackstraße 43, Prenzlauer Berg, tel. 030/26 07 42 44, delivery or pick-up Tue-Sun 14-20

PAPPA E CICCIA: A Kreuzberg lasagneria

Many moons ago, when Skalitzer Straße was still anything but a culinary destination, Nicole Schuman opened her lasagneria there. In other words, an Italian daytime café offering lasagne during lunch break for the many offices that didn‘t exist back then.

For the last ten years, PAPPA E CICCIA has operated from its current location in Prenzlauer Berg’s Schwedter Straße, becoming a casual Italian restaurant for Berliners of the night. Now, thanks to lockdown, the lasagneria is back, offering weekday takeaway from midday until 10pm. A little la dolce vita never did anyone any harm.

Pappa e Ciccia Schwedter Straße 18, Prenzlauer Berg, Thu-Sat 12-20, tel. 030/61 62 08 01

Standard Serious Pizza: Premium pizza dough to go

× Expand Pizza: the symbolic dish of winter lockdown. Photo: Philipp Külker

For us, the symbol of lockdown is good ol’ pizza. Because what, pray, is more comforting than a steaming, oozing slice? And the slices are particularly good, no, excellent, at Standard Serious Pizza. As the name suggests, they take their business seriously here. And you’ll notice that seriousness not only in the dough, but also in the toppings, which are supplied by the best producers. For those who prefer to bake their own: pizza dough to go is also available. Oh yes, and there’s tiramisu.

Standard Serious Pizza Templiner Straße 7, Prenzlauer Berg, tel. 030/48 62 56 14, Mon-Fri 17-22, Sat + Sun 13-22, delivery via Wolt

Orlando: A taste of Sicilian summer

A little Sicily in Berlin: with some arancini and cannelloni, everything is always a little easier to bear. Especially during gloomy winter lockdown. Fortunately, Orlando has put together a small menu with arancine, caponata and more, plus great wines to pick up or have delivered to your home. We recommend the aperitivo boxes with wine and Sicilian delicacies.

Orlando Rhinower Straße 10, Prenzlauer Berg, Wed-Sat 12-20, Sun 15-20, delivery via Wolt and Lieferando