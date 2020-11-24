× Expand Craving a a feast but not bothered to cook? Most restaurants are already out of turkey, but Americans of Berlin shouldn’t despair. Photo: Stella’s

Last-minute Thanksgiving order alert! Although some of our favourites spots, like Humble Pie, RosaCaleta and Fraulein Kimchi are already sold out, late-to-act Americans of Berlin have no need to despair — we've gathered up some of the final few restaurants still offering their version of the traditional holiday feast.

Stella: Comfort indie treats

Chef and caterer Suzy Fracassa is a beloved veteran of the American cuisine in Berlin, which pioneered with her Hazelwood diner 15 years ago. She’s since moved on to catering with Fortuna’s Table, and now Stella, a Neukölln-based takeout shop which specialises in homey, hearty food.

For Thanksgiving, Suzy has concocted several meal options to meet your holiday needs. For the main act (€40), you can choose from a serving of classic turkey (2/3 white meat, 1/3 dark meat) or a rich vegetarian offering packed with seasonal flavours: the mushroom-pumpkin-walnut loaf, plus aromatic sides like savoury stuffing with apples and rosemary, or cranberry sauce with ginger and rum.

Or level-up your holiday with the full package, a three-course classic meal (€55) which includes the mains mentioned above plus mouth-watering starters like marinated fennel with orange and pomegranate seeds, comfort classics like extra-creamy mashed potatoes and gravy and, of course, spiced pumpkin pie for desert. Stella also offers a fully vegetarian three-course package (€55), and a more minimalist offering that includes a main and choice of two enticing sides (€30).

Stella's Thanksgiving meals are on offer until Sunday. Book by tomorrow, if you'd like to celebrate on the OG day!

More info here

Hard Rock Cafe: The blockbuster

For anyone feeling nostalgic for the American culinary mainstream, Hard Rock is the place. Their main dish is, naturally, Turkey breast complete with herb stuffing. Seasonal sides include sweet potato mash, a "colourful" veggie mix and the essential gravy and cranberry sauce toppings.

If you’re cruising solo, a complete dinner is available (€18.95), otherwise you can double up (€38.60) and receive bonus portions of creamy New York cheesecake with strawberry topping. For the little ones, child portions are available.

More info here