Tip launches food app for Berlin

Our colleagues at tipBerlin know the Berlin food scene inside out, and compile the best restaurants, shops, markets and more for you in lists, articles and guides.

Their new app, BERLIN FOOD, will tell you everything you need to know: if you can pick up your food or even eat it on the spot, or which shops also deliver. Need inspiration for your next date, to check the opening hours of a bar or make sure there are vegetarian options on the menu? Get all the updates and news directly on your smartphone with BERLIN FOOD.

The app will also tell you about cool bars that offer non-alcoholic spirits, the tastiest burger joints in Berlin and much more.

Curate best-of lists with your favourite culinary places

You can create your own lists with your favourite restaurants or the markets and bars you really want to visit. This way, you'll always be prepared for any last-minute questions about where you'd like to eat out. Check out the interactive Berlin map to discover restaurants, bars, shops, markets and more, or search directly for a location if you know the name. Want to learn more about your neighbourhood? Whether it's Bergmannkiez, Anton-Platz, Scheunenviertel or Schloßstraße, filter by your district and discover all the surrounding restaurants, shops and more.

Food highlights with exclusive editorial content

BERLIN FOOD comes from tipBerlin, Germany's biggest city magazine. The recommendations and guides come from our renowned food editors, who have been showing you the best and most delicious insider tips in the capital for years. This way, in addition to the discoveries you make in the app, you also have helpful content and interesting facts about the respective places.