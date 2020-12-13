Wolt: Five restaurants to beat the lockdown blues

Restaurants may be closed for the time being, but delivery is the next best thing, right? Helsinki-based food delivery service Wolt has officially entered the German market, and is now serving from restaurants in Mitte, Pankow, Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg, expanding into Neukölln and other areas soon.

With speedy service, live order tracking and a dedication to customer care, the men in blue are trying to win the hearts of the city's takeaway lovers. Our staff select their five favourite spots from across Berlin, all of which can be Wolt-delivered directly to your door.

New customers can recieve €6 off their order with the code: EXBERLINER1112. Valid until end of January, credit good for 30 days after redeeming.

Jolesch

Muskauer Str. 1, Kreuzberg

Craving the winter comfort of a well-executed German meal? Go Austrian with Jolesch! For the past 18 years, the Kreuzberg establishment has been famed for its alpine classics, including some of Berlin's best schnitzels for all tastes and food creeds. Here you'll be able to choose between a traditional Wiener option (veal, served with a choice of sides such as roasted potatoes, cucumber or lamb lettuce-potato salad and cranberry sauce), a gluten-free option (veal or pork €20-25), and vegetarian Schnitzel (pumpkin-seed breaded portobello with potato, lamb's lettuce salad and a chive sauce side €19).

Also available for delivery: a crispy leg of Brandeburger goose with red cabbage, kale and potato dumplings (€25). Round off the experience with a hearty portion of Kaiserschmarrn (€8) or a rich slice of homemade Apfelstrudel (€6).

Salami Social Club

Frankfurter Allee 43, Friedrichshain

With a pliable sourdough crust sturdy enough to hold all manner of imaginative toppings, that comes slathered in garlic butter, Parmesan and pesto mayonaise (unless ordered otherwise), these babies are some of the best US-style pizza pies in town. You’re here for salami – Italian, Spanish or even Hungarian – combined with burrata cheese or chilli honey. Or sausage, made in-house or sourced from beloved Kiwi butcher The Sausage Man Never Sleeps (who does “oven takeovers” from time to time).

Their most popular vegetarian pie is the “Kürbis” with sweet sliced squash, goat cheese and black olives; vegans will be into the version with mushrooms, caramelised onions and pine nuts. Indulge in 32cm pizza all for yourself (€8-€11).

YamYam

Alte Schönhauser Str. 6, Mitte

For the last decade, the trendy but unpretentious Mitte-based café has been a lunch favourite for local and international bibimbap-lovers who are seeking a modern spin on Korean classics.

Lockdown has meant a menu stripped down to their best offerings: try the healthy-veggie Kimchi Tchigeh (€9.50) or the lush beef Jukgaejang (beef, veggie and a lot of kimchi €12), both served with a side of rice. Or go for the Bulgogi Dobbab (marinated fried beef with glass noodles onions and rice, €13) or any of the great homemade dumplings (we recommend the beetroot for a delicious velvety-red meatless option).

And don't pass the signature Mung Bean Pancakes (opt for kimchi if you like it hot! €11-14) – among the best in town – to be shared (Korean style) and consumed without moderation!

Eatery

Fehrbelliner Str. 5, Prenzlauer Berg

The Swedish/Australian duo behind this offshoot of catering company Smash’d has used lockdown to dig back into their Middle Eastern roots and treat Berliners to the kind of bold fusion that this city loves so much. Try resident chef Emad Soliman’s Arabic Spiced Chicken (his mum’s recipe, involving a secret blend of 10 spices) or his Lemongrass Chicken (on steamed rice with candied soybean shallots, black sesame and a fried egg, €13.80) inspired by a Hong Kong joint Soliman patronised during his uni days in Melbourne!

There are many options for vegetarians, from co-owner Aril Brikha's homemade hummus (with a soy sauce-marinated ramen eggs atop, tahini and chilli sauce) or Veggie Balls in Smoked Pepper Ragu (a vegetarian take of the classic meatball for €13.80). And for desert, fresh vegan chocolate chip cookies (€2.50) are the way to go.

Mirika

Prinzenstr. 103, Kreuzberg

Another great option for fans of German and Alpine classics, this time with a modern twist. Run by a trio of Kreuzberger siblings, you can expect those hearty German favourites that you’d find in Oma’s kitchen, prepared by a younger generation. The limited menu concentrates on seasonal offerings, but has rotating soup specials. You will definitely want to try the Spätzle Bowl with melted onions and a fresh side salad (€10.90), and the Berlin Bowl, loaded with beef meatballs, mashed potatoes, fried onions and a brown gravy sauce sure to hit the spot on a cold winter day (€11.80).

Vegetarians don't need to trek up a mountainous peek for ultimate ski-resort comfort food: try the Tyrolian classic Kaspressknödel (dumplings made with mountain cheese, mushroom cream and a leafy salad (€8.70). Finish off with a decadent slice of homemade tiramisu (€4.50).