7 Christmas gift ideas for your favourite foodie!

Seven flavourful Christmas gift ideas from Berlin for every taste.

1. SPOROUS!

Photo courtesy of Pilzmännchen.

Low-maintenance, fast-growing and available in 18 variet­ies from the standard to the extravagant (king trumpet, pink oyster and enoki mushrooms), Pilzmännchen’s bio grow­ing kits (€23.99) contain the substrate, mycelium and pellets needed for up to three harvests’ worth of funghilicious nourishment.

Pilzmännchen

2. SWEET!

Photo by Javier Savalle.

In need of a last-minute sustainable, healthy, and delicious Berlin gift? Mitte bean-to-bar chocolate manu­facturer Belyzium rescues the cacao husks that usually go to waste in the production of your standard Christmas choc and sells them as a tea (150g, €4) that drinks and smells like a soft (and wholesome!) hot chocolate. What’s not to like?

Belyzium Artisan Chocolate, Lottumstr. 15, Mitte

3. SMOOTH!

Photo by Tobias Hamm.

Spoil your fa­vourite boozer with a bottle of hyperlocal whisky, a five-year single malt from Wedding’s Eschenbräu distillery – their latest Small Pete (€49, for a 0.5l bottle) boasts smoky peat and ham aromas. Hurry before all 300 bottles are sold out!

Available at The Pub, Triftstr. 67, Wedding

4. CORNY!

Photo by Javier Savalle.

It’s never too late for an advent calendar – espe­cially when filled with 22 bags of yummy sweet concoctions (toffee/vanilla, peanut butter/salted caramel, poppy seed/tangerine) from Berlin’s hippest popcorn manufacturer – and the cool gym sack is a keeper (€29).

Knalle

5. CHEESY!

Photo by Javier Savalle.

Consider treating that gourmet in your life to a subscription of French wines and cheeses (€59.90 a month, including six cheese sorts and two bottles), hand-picked by Sébastien Gorius and Vianney Lan­cres of Schöneberg bistro La Cantine d’Augusta. The fragrant, chilled parcels will come to their doorstep on the first week of each month.

Augusta Box

6. CHEWY!

Photo courtesy of Ampelmann.

Celebrate Mau­erfall and stuff your visiting vegan friend’s stocking with the best GDR-inspired sweets on offer: a bag of delicious Wald­meister-green and raspberry-red Ampelmann gummies (125g for €3.50) – now available 100 percent plant-based. Never has the little man been so PC!

Ampelmann

7. SLURPY!

Photo courtesy of Halm.

Help your friends keep sippin’ like it’s 2019 (i.e. pre-plastic straw ban): Halm’s locally produced glass variety comes in an engraved Berlin set (six 20cm straws for €19.90) or personalised to your liking (four straws for €29.90, 35 letters max). Add a to-go bag if you’re feeling fancy and your giftee will be equipped for any cocktail that comes their way.

Halm