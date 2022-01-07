Three cool things to this weekend in Berlin

Cities always look a bit bare after the holidays, don’t they? Gone are the Christmas markets, twinkling lights and Glühwein that kept us distracted in December.

Or maybe it’s that January’s starkness is more poignant than usual. For the second year in a row, we’re spending the first month of the year in a pandemic we thought would be over by now. But it ain't all bad! Amid the predictable flurry of cultural cancellations, we tracked down a trio of Berlin tips to brighten your weekend.

Escape to Brazil at Raum Schwalbe

× Expand Prenzlauer Berg's Raum Schwalbe is a brunch mecca. This Saturday try a traditional Brazilian Feijoada Completa alongside the usual colourful spread of salads, fruit and granola. Photo: Facebook/RaumSchwalbe

If you’ve never had a Brazilian Feijoada Completa, get yourself to Raum Schwalbe for brunch on Saturday. This traditional stew of black beans and pork (slow roasted for 24 hours!) is a social Brazilian dish, often served at events and gatherings. Raum Schwalbe has been hosting the monthly feasts since 2017 alongside an array of salads, fruit, granola and more! A vegan version is also available for those of you wanting that extra veggie fix.

Get your tickets here and enjoy some of Berlin’s only authentic Feijoada.

Raum Schwalbe, Winsstraße 9, Prenzlauer Berg. January 8, 11:30. 2G

Get your dance fix at HAU

× Expand Greek choreographer Kat Válastur mixes genres to bring us the mythical story of Diana, Roman Goddess of the Hunt and Animals at HAU this weekend. Photo: Marieta Rousou

Going dancing is off the table this weekend, but you can watch it at the opening night of Diana, Even. Greek choreographer Kat Válastur mixes archaic and contemporary genres to bring us the mythical story of Diana, Roman Goddess of the Hunt and Animals. Portrayed by four different dancers symbolising various stages of the goddess’s life (and death), the show sees Diana exist as both hunter and prey. The performance is accompanied by the four polyphonic singers from female vocal group Pleiades.

HAU2, Hallesches Ufer 32, Kreuzberg. January 7-10. 2G+

Explore the universe at nationalmuseum

× Expand Artist Julia Münstermann unveils her interpretation of dark matter at the National Museum in a series of works inspired by photos from the Hubble telescope. Photo: julia-muenstermann.de

Painter Julia Münstermann unveils her interpretation of dark matter at the National Museum this weekend, in a series of black and white works inspired by photos from the Hubble telescope and interpretations by graphic artists working in the field. Münstermann uses salt to represent entropy, the physical measure of disorder found in the universe, to react against the water and ink on canvas, causing it to flow unpredictably. While entropy is typically contained by phenomena like gravity, which holds matter in place, Münstermann’s version of the universe is slightly less controlled.

nationalmusuem, Urbanstraße 100, Kreuzberg. Reception at 17:00 on January 8. Exhibition runs from January 9 - February 12. 2G+