Five cool things to do this weekend in Berlin

It’s time to face the music: mid-November is upon us, the temperatures are dropping, and the sun seems to set just after lunch. The season of darkness is looming, so if there was ever a time to immerse yourself in Berlin culture, it’s now. This weekend is full of comedy, music, art, and food. Follow our curated itinerary to ensure you catch it all!

FRIDAY

Frikin’ Comedy on Friday!

La Minga is arguably Prenzlauer Berg’s cosiest bar with wooden walls and a natural wine list, this kneipe is half venue and half Instagrammer’s dream. Head to the back room for Frikin’ Comedy on Friday!, a weekly stand-up comedy event in English. The event runs from 8:30-10pm, so there’s plenty of time to grab a drink with the performers afterwards. Tickets cost €8.50.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Catch the Piazza Virtuale exhibit at Künstlerhaus Bethanien

In 1992, art collective Van Gogh TV imagined a world in which an audience directly influenced the media they consumed. With this idea came the Piazza Virtuale, or virtual square, a broadcast that compiled photos, videos, voice messages and texts submitted by its viewers. A precursor to modern-day social media, Van Gogh TV’s Piazza Virtuale is on display at Künstlerhaus Bethanien. Entry is free.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Head to MIN t’s album launch at Hole44

MIN t began experimenting with electro-soul in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since. Her second album, Shot to Pieces, comes out this Friday, so you’ll have 24-hours to get familiar with it before the official launch at Neukölln’s Hole44 on Saturday night. Expect pop-y electro vibes paired with jazz-inspired vocals. Tickets cost €14.30.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Nostalgia brunch in Neukolln

Specialising in hearty British fare and ‘50s Americana, it would be hard to find a more comforting place to spend Sunday brunch than the Lonely Heart’s Cafe in Neukölln. The cafe wants you to experience the best of both British and American worlds, so pair your full English breakfast (veggie and vegan options available) with a chocolate brownie shake!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Celebrate polish literature at the UNRAST Literary Forum

Much of Poland’s literary canon comes from the work of emigrants living outside of their home country, so what better place to honour their work than Berlin, a city which more than 100,000 Poles call home? This five-day festival of readings and discussion kicks off on Sunday with various events hosted around the city. The events are held mostly in German and Polish, so speaking German is a recommended pre-requisite for those interested in attending. Events cost €5 each and can be purchased here.