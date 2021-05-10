Creature comforts: Berlin’s best swag for cats and dogs

× Expand Berlin has dozens of pooch-related supply stores for your four-legged friend to shop at – all at your expense, of course. Photo: Yozy Zhang

Your darling pet deserves the best. From travel blankets to animal-friendly ice cream, here’s what Berlin has to offer its resident cats and dogs.

THREE SPOTS FOR CATS

Ever wondered what’s on your cat’s mind, when, impervious to the surrounding world, they close their eyes and withdraw into their inner self? Pet poverty and the climate crisis, of course! So kick aside that can of over-farmed, jellied salmon and offset your moggie’s mounting guilt with our top tips for the ethical cat.

cat-on: Sustainable scratch posts

× Expand cat-on produces more than 100 ergonomical items made from ethically sourced cardboard. Photo: cat-on

With the weight of our ailing world on their fluffy shoulders, cats tend to scratch to release their emotions. For the past 11 years, cat-on has been specialising in sustainable cat-scratching furniture (picture below), made-to-order in Berlin, ranging in price from €10 to €400. It’s even garnered a celebrity following: the late Karl Lagerfeld’s spoiled pussy Choupette can often be seen sunning herself on one of her many personalised pieces. The Tempelhof office-cum-manufactory produces more than 100 ergonomical items made from ethically sourced cardboard, precision-cut to avoid waste and bonded with an odourless, toxin-free, vegan glue. The result is so durable you can throw a cat party on it, or host a round-table discussion on the future of feminist farming.

cat-on, Geneststraße 5, Tempelhof, cat-on.com

Berliner Tiertafel: Second-hand supplies

Never thought about pet poverty? Well, Berlin’s certainly not immune to it. Get your ethical mog to share with impoverished members of her species by donating a Spende in cash or – even better – in kind. Every month, between 250 and 270 pet owners in need of help come to the Berliner Tiertafel to receive support for their pets (mainly dogs and cats). Perhaps your privileged puss could spare some of her favourite litter, hay, food and/or supplements. The Tiertafel even takes opened bags and sacks. Got some old accessories that kitty doesn’t care about any more? The organisation also takes bowls, blankets and toys. Or, if she’s feeling particularly generous, what about one of those delightfully satisfying, scratching posts from cat-on?

Visit berliner.tiertafel.org for a list of donation points in Berlin

× Expand Schmackofatz has a range of meats, offal and giblets, from the standard chicken, beef and lamb, all the way through to game, duck and horsemeat. Photo: Schmackofatz

Schmackofatz: Meaty treats

Time to improve kitty’s carbon paw print? Put her on a strictly preservative-free, Paleo-raw, local diet with a meaty meal sourced from your local pet butcher Schmackofatz – guaranteed without preservatives and organic! You can hop to their P’Berg shop at Danziger Straße 135 or order online. They have a range of meats, offal and giblets, from the standard chicken, beef and lamb, all the way through to game, duck and horsemeat. And, of course, fish on Fridays! It’s enough to satisfy the most delicate feline palates, and indulge their taste for a diverse, fresh diet.

Schmackofatz, Danziger Str. 135, Prenzlauer Berg, schmackofatz-berlin.de

THREE SPOTS FOR DOGS

While his feline counterpart looks down her nose at vice and decadence, the dog about Berlin just wants to see and be seen. Mingling in the park, sniffng friends’ bums or getting wild at the lake, it’s a dog’s life having to manage such a busy calendar while still looking good. Thankfully, Berlin has dozens of pooch-related supply stores for your four-legged friend to shop at – all at your expense, of course.

Edel und Schnell: High-class collars and harnesses

× Expand Get the Berlin look at Edel und Schnell. Photo: E&S

Find the Berlin look – understated, original but with a touch class – at Edel und Schnell. Breeds with a trimmer figure, such as sighthounds and whippets, will find sweaters and coats from €42.99 to €59, while that precious pug can stock up on must-have accessories like collars, leashes and harnesses, each with a signature velvet trim and rose-gold closures, costing between €29 and €45. The boutique also offers pyjamas tailored to cinch in all the right places – charming for the human eye but perhaps an indulgence too far for some pooches.

Edel und Schnell, Marienstraße 29, Mitte, edelundschnell.com

band&roll: Comfy travel blankets

All that socialising, posturing and the tail-chasing can be tiring. When it’s time to take your companion out the city, band&roll provides stylish accessories for the great outdoors. The family-run workshop produces hiking swag such as the Japanese cotton seersucker bandana (€29.95), a water- and dirt-repellent travel blanket (from €79.95) and a foldable water bowl (€39.95), all with designs inspired by the calming colours of nature. Your dog will appreciate being seen with their very own waxed-canvas treat bag (€35.95) and matching poo-bag holder (€19.95) – just don’t get the two mixed up come treat time.

band&roll, Genslerstraße 13, Alt-Hohenschönhausen, bandandroll.com

Cold & Dog: Ice cream for pets

× Expand The lactose- and sugar-free Cold & Dog ice cream is made in Charlottenburg under the guidance of veterinarians. Photo: Cold & Dog

All dressed up, you can get in line for ice cream – doggy ice cream, that is. Treat your furry friend to a much-needed cooling-down. Produced in Charlottenburg under the guidance of veterinarians, Cold & Dog frozen yoghurt (picture right) is lactose- and sugar-free and made with natural ingredients and healthy oils. Pick up a cup at retailers across the city for €2.30. Flavours include shrimp and pineapple, chicken liver and apple, and the vegetarian apple and banana option. Just don’t let your pooch dribble all over their new clothes.

Find a Cold & Dog retailer near you at colddog.de