Chill vibes at new Queer haunt Capture Bar

Photo by Javier Salvalle. Opened in June by Mehmet Balikci, Wühlischstraße's new Capture Bar bears the slogan "Your Gay Bar".

As the city adapts more and more to its Silicon Allee with co-working spaces and third-wave coffee shops the only fresh things on offer, a new gay bar is guar­anteed to perk up some queer ears. Opened in June by born-Baden Würt­temburger and Berliner of 10 years Mehmet Balikci, Wühlischstraße’s new Capture Bar bears the slogan “Your Gay Bar” sandwiched between silly emojis. After entering under a glow of pink neon, the wall to the right of the bar lined with rows of colourful underwear gives off a sexy wink reminding you that you’re here to have fun! Tables set out all the way to the back ensure an unpretentious Kneipe-ish vibe for one to chat, while enough space at the front could erupt into a cosy dancefloor. There are whispers of a darkroom in the making, but right now, a low-lit comfort­able lounge area hidden behind curtains could serve for some more intimate interaction, sexual or otherwise. Balikci is working to keep things diverse, too, with events like crowdfunding parties bringing together queer alternative scenesters of all genders. With an extremely friendly staff and a chill vibe with a whiff of anything-can-happen, the bar has ‘captured’ a slice of gay Gemütlichkeit and community that can’t be forced. And we always need more of that.

Capture Bar | Wühlischstraße 32, Friedrichshain. Mon-Sun from 18:00.