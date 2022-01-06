Jesöff: the new low cost beer for Berlin

Drinkers of the world unite!

Jesöff isn’t like other beers. It wants to change the world. Just imagine eight scruffy, lefty Berlin students wanting to reinvent a bright new anticapitalist future in which “profits and decision-making are shared between everyone”. A world in which cheap beers, like every working class hero’s favourite Sterni, wouldn’t be owned by big corporations like Dr Oetker. How “punk” can a beer be when owned by a company with a shady history and one of the richest families in Germany?

Jesöff was founded in November 2020 by a group of shareholders as the “radical alternative” to corporate Sternburg. The export beer is bought ready-brewed and bottled at Vereinsbrauerei Greiz in Thuringia and rebranded with Jesöff’s local Red Star label (more of a red comet) designed by shareholders for free. Jesöff is sold in local outlets including Robin Hood stores, online and Spätis across the city for an RRP of €1 or less.

The worker-shareholders will never receive dividends, instead profit is only used to buy the beers and pay non-volunteers such as the delivery people. Any leftover money is funnelled into transformative social projects advertised on the back of each bottle, like Deutsche Wohnen & Co. enteignen’s campaign to expropriate property from large real-estate companies.

Cheers to the beer-soaked revolution!

