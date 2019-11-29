Mash Pit: Brew it yourself beer classes for the brainy!

× Expand Photo by Iryna Sylinnyk. Mash Pit's brewing workshops take place on Saturdays, book in advance.

Craft beer has a strong following in Berlin – as exemplified by the packed vaults of Wed­ding’s Eschenbräu, the full benches at Kreuzberg’s BRLO Brwhouse and the many other craft beer events around town. Now, 46-year-old Bonn-born Christian Gläser and Hamburg native Tim Hauke, 41, have taken things a step further with the July debut of Berlin’s first co-working brewery Mash Pit. A multipurpose temple to small-batch beer, the converted mechanic’s garage in Kreuzberg hosts a cosy bar in the front with six rotating options on tap and six brew stations in the back, fitted behind a panel of glass. Here, petite versions of professional equipment allow hobbyists and independent brewers to make up to 50 litres of beer at a time, and those who fancy joining the BIY (brew it yourself) action can get a crash course on microbrewing at one of Mash Pit’s Saturday workshops (€99). But be forewarned: these classes are not for the casual drinker, as they are essentially six-hour-plus lectures on brewing science with some light stirring, mostly done by Gläser himself. And while those in the mood for happy hour should definitely steer clear, true beer nerds will be in heaven with Mash Pit’s warm, knowl­edgeable crew, and can continue to exercise their knowledge with the purchase of a three, six, or 12-month membership (€129/€119/€99) if they so wish.

Mash Pit | Graefestr. 71, Kreuzberg, Wed-Sat 12:00-22:00, Sun 12:00-20:00