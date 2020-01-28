Baby-brained scheme? Oh Baby Party's Insta-worthy baby showers

by

Unsure whether to pair your progressive gender-neutral green baby shower theme colour with gold, copper or silver? This service is for you. For €500 and up, Oh Baby Party founders 31-year-old Friederike Bauer and 26-year-old Simone Moor (dog mamas, not baby mamas themselves) will plan your big afternoon: They’ll take care of brainstorming, guest list management, sustainable decorations, photographers, even flower-walls, and of course their own brand of ‘classy’ activities like poster crafts and baby messages – no trashy games here! The more thrifty and Insta-confident can buy the ladies’ self-designed party kits and presents through the online store, but DIYers are advised to download their four-page checklist (€2.90) before going it alone. And guys, don’t worry (only gay best friends get an invite to the shower): Dadchelor parties could be coming soon! With Berlin influencers Blogger Bazaar as one of their first customers, maybe there’s a market we’re not seeing, but we can’t help thinking this scheme has a touch of, well, baby-brain.

Tags

by

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters