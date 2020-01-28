Baby-brained scheme? Oh Baby Party's Insta-worthy baby showers

× Expand Photo by Oh Baby Party. Baby shower planners Friederike Bauer and Simone Moor will make sure your big afternoon is memorable (and looks good on Instagram).

Unsure whether to pair your progressive gender-neutral green baby shower theme colour with gold, copper or silver? This service is for you. For €500 and up, Oh Baby Party founders 31-year-old Friederike Bauer and 26-year-old Simone Moor (dog mamas, not baby mamas themselves) will plan your big afternoon: They’ll take care of brainstorming, guest list management, sustainable decorations, photographers, even flower-walls, and of course their own brand of ‘classy’ activities like poster crafts and baby messages – no trashy games here! The more thrifty and Insta-confident can buy the ladies’ self-designed party kits and presents through the online store, but DIYers are advised to download their four-page checklist (€2.90) before going it alone. And guys, don’t worry (only gay best friends get an invite to the shower): Dadchelor parties could be coming soon! With Berlin influencers Blogger Bazaar as one of their first customers, maybe there’s a market we’re not seeing, but we can’t help thinking this scheme has a touch of, well, baby-brain.