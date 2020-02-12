Winter challenge? Head to Puzzlegeschäft.Berlin

× Expand Photo by Iryna Sylinnyk. Puzzlegeschäft.Berlin will keep you puzzling for years.

When Puzzlegeschäft.Berlin opened in Au­gust, it was boiling hot and the Prenzlauer Berg shop didn’t make much of a splash – but sweater weather and jigsaws just fit together like two puzzle pieces. Fifty-five-year-old Cologne-native shop owner Josef Anders – who has also been running the nearby boardgame store Brettspielgeschäft.Berlin since 2014 – has accumulated over 700 different versions from 19 national and international brands. His small, two-room shop is stacked to the ceiling with boxes of the cardboard cut-outs. You can grab baby’s first two-piece puzzle with various animal prints by Haba (€9.99), or go big – 13sqm and 20kg big to be exact – and entertain yourself with one of two 40,320-piece Disney options (Mickey Mouse or an all-star medley) by household German brand Ravensburger (€399.00). While simple kitty puzzles by the brand are the store’s best-sellers, hardcore cracks can get their kicks from their Krypto puzzles (€13.98) with all of the up to 736 pieces in one colour and only the jigsaw borders as a guideline. According to Anders, Berliners are already so fond of his store that he is now looking for a bigger location. So if you’re searching for an inexpensive way to limit your brats’ screen time (or your own for that matter) this Winter, this place has you sorted!

Puzzlegeschäft.Berlin | Pappelallee 33, Prenzlauer Berg, Mon-Sat 11-19.