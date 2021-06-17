Strawberry fields: Where to pick your own berries in Berlin

× Expand Strawberries always taste better when you've picked them yourself, right? Finally, after a long, cold winter, Germany's favourite berries are ready. Photo: Rich Smith / Unsplash

Germany’s most popular berry is – after a long, wet, cold winter – finally in season. Erdbeer stands are popping up across Berlin, tempting park-goers to purchase a punnet as as they sup their sunset Sekt. Dominating the city’s seasonal strawberry scene is Karls Erdbeer Hof, with its bright red, strawberry-shaped stands boasting queues to rival Berghain (well, before you know what…).

But we all know that berries taste better when you’ve picked them yourself, perhaps due to the fact you get a bit of nature – or that the process of picking can be rather meditative (or did we just get a bit delirious from the sun last time we went?).

There are dozens of Hofladen in and around Berlin and Brandenburg offering Selbstpflücke (pick-your-own). The season officially began on June 6, later than usual, which means from now we have at least two months of juicy red berries ready to be enjoyed.

Here’s our roundup of the must-visit pick-your-own destinations of the summer.

Neumanns Erntegarten

× Expand For fresh strawberries, it's worth picking them yourself in and around Berlin. Photo: Jett Kalvin / Unsplash

Where: Potsdam Nord

What you can pick: Apples, pears, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries, plums, grapes, redcurrants

Cost? €2 entrance fee, then you pay per kg depending on what you’ve picked

Hidden behind the Potsdam Palaces you’ll find a self-described wild garden, bursting with colour and life: this isn’t one of those adventure playground farms, it’s a working fruit farm with a large cultivated area – meaning if it rains you’ll get muddy, and if it’s sunny you’ll get dusty. This is one of the most diverse pick-your-own farms in the region, so whenever you go throughout the summer, you’ll be able to get your hands on the ripest seasonal fruits.

There are also training courses on offer for those who want to work on their green-finger skills or learn about regional wild herbs. The Hofladen – as well as providing a much needed Kaffee und Kuchen hit after some time harvesting berries – sells an impressive range of local produce, from Spreewald gherkins to meats and cheeses. Be sure to say hello to the farm animals before you leave, too.

Make a day of it: Stock up on goodies from the farm and picnic in the UNESCO-listed palace gardens or take a dip in nearby Schlänitz-See.

Get the train to Potsdam, and then it’s a 25-minute bus ride.

Am Heineberg 2, 14469 Potsdam, Wed-Sun 10-18 (last entrance 17:00)

https://hofladen-potsdam.de/

Spargelhof Klaistow

× Expand More than just asparagus: Spargelhof Klaistow offers an array of pick-your-own berries, vegetables, a petting zoo and a maize maze. Photo: imago/Jürgen Held

Where: Beelitz

What you can pick: Strawberries

Cost? €5.95 per kg of strawberries

Spargelhof Klaistow is a family-run farm, owned by the Buschmann and Winkelmann families, who grow fresh fruit and vegetables – as well as rearing geese. As you can imagine, it’s very kid-friendly and there are giant slides, a petting zoo with (tame) goats, a climbing forest and a maize maze (in which we may or may not have gotten lost…).

Come for the strawberry picking, stay for the restaurant where you can enjoy the freshest of – very traditionally German – meals. Don’t leave without sampling some asparagus, not just because the farm is named after the stuff (which it also grows), but because Beelitz is an asparagus district, AKA somewhere that produces really good Spargel.

Make a day of it: Visit the recently reopened Baum und Zeit, where you can walk through the treetops over the creepy abandoned asylum below (book in advance).

Get the train to Beelitz-Heilstätten, from where it’s a 20-minute cycle.

Glindower Str. 28, 14547 Beelitz, Mon-Fri 9-18 and Sat & Sun 8-18 (last entrance 17.00)

www.spargelhof-klaistow.de

Berliner Beerengärten Schönfließ

× Expand As well as a mean pick-your-own, Berliner Beerengärten Schönfließ offers a quaint berry cafe, serving – you guessed it – berry-related food, such as cake. Photo: Bianca Ackermann / Unsplash

Where: Bergfelder Chaussee

What you can pick: Blueberries, strawberries, redcurrants

Cost? Pay per kilogram depending on what you’ve picked

The Berliner Beerengarten, of which there are six, are run by the DAH Group, a leading company in the field of sustainable agriculture, energy and ecology. While they primarily use agriculture to fuel energy production, they also know how to run a pretty mean pick-your-own.

The no-nonsense approach means you get to the goods very quickly, while also having lots of space. The Schönfließ site has a quaint berry cafe, serving – you guessed it – berry-related food, such as cake.

Make a day of it: Jump on your bike at Pankow and cycle the Schlosspark Niederschönhausen loop. The ride takes about 3 hours, which takes you through forest, over the Havel and directly past Berliner Beerengarten Schönfließ.

Get the S-Bahn to S-Bergfelde, from where it’s a 20-minute walk.

Bergfelder Chaussee, 16567 Mühlenbecker Land, Mon-Sun, 10-18 (last entrance 17.30)

Note that there are other sites by the same company in Brandenburg, including in Oranienburg, Blumberg and Flakensee.

www.dah-gruppe.de/beerengaerten

