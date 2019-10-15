Bean-brained scheme

Given the runaway success of fitness subscription app Urban Sports Club, we’re not surprised another Berlin tech company has cannibalised its “one flat rate, unlimited X throughout the city” model. We didn’t think the result would actually be called Urban Coffee Club, but these are the over-caffeinated start-uppers of Bonaverde we’re talking about, last seen proudly unveiling a showroom named after their star barista Kike (pronounced “kee-kay”, but still, branding is not their strong suit). Anyway, free-flowing joe from dozens of Berlin cafés at the scan of a QR code sounds tempting, but there are caveats – like the fact that almost all of the participating providers are in Mitte; that many aren’t cafés but rather Indian restaurants, florists or the quick-service barbershop Unicut (who are given a little barista training and beans from third-wave Berlin roasters the likes of Bonanza, 21 Grams and Kaffee Kirsche). Plus, your “check-in” only grants you a small black coffee or espresso of the snob-beloved barely-roasted variety. An “Urban Lite” membership (€6.99/week, one coffee daily) may pay for itself if you hate cappuccinos and you’re already a regular at Tinman or Kaschk. But the €9.99/week “Full” version, which includes “infinite” coffee as long as you don’t visit the same location twice, doesn’t seem worth the running around, no matter how many battery-acid Americanos you’ve downed.

