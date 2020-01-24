Surfing staycation? Try Wellenwerk's indoor wave!

× Expand Photo by Miguel Sacramento. Oceanic vibes at Wellenwerk's indoor wave.

If all you want right now is to flee to a remote Pacific island and surf the perfect wave, consider making the trek to Lichtenberg. There, looming in a dark back alley off Landsberger Allee, is Wellen­werk, a warehouse-sized slice of (indoor) surfing heaven. Dreamed up by seven friends – among them lawyers, master chefs and a sports marketing wiz – the spacious, leafy hall, which opened in late November, is perplexingly evocative of oceanic vibes. The main attraction is a wave that’s whooshing away in a 8.5-by-18-metre pool. Run entirely on carbon-neutral hydrothermal energy from Austria, the force of the wave is harnessed to heat the swimming pool to a comfortable 26 degrees (and the provided wetsuits ensure you won’t freeze your tush off while waiting your turn to jump on a board). Currently on offer are one-hour sessions (€41.90 per person) and three-hour classes (from €133.90) for up to 15 people, all at beginner, advanced and Profi levels. If you’re not the sporty type yourself, you can buy a voucher for a friend and watch from the sidelines with a beer, CBD-infused cereal bar or, from later this month, cocktails made by Velvet Bar, the 2019 German Bar of the Year. Make sure to pre-book your Bali-style Berlin staycation, because slots are filling up fast!

Wellenwerk | Landsberger Allee 270, Lichtenberg. Mon-Thu 13:30-22:30, Fri 13:30-23:30, Sat-Sun 9:30-23:30.