Where to watch Euro 2020 football in Berlin

The European Football Championship starts on Friday and many Berlin beer gardens are broadcasting the games. Photo: Imago/Snapshot

Even if football’s not your thing, there’s something intoxicating about watching big matches in a crowd of merry Berliners. Postponed last year due to the pandemic, the UEFA European Championship matches finally kick off this weekend on June 11. The city’s large public viewing venues are out this year, and you won't find the usual party mile at Brandenburg Gate, but it's much nicer in a beer garden. Here are the best places to watch Euro 2020 in Berlin.

Prater Biergarten

Watch every match under the shade of chestnut trees at Prater beer garden in Prenzlauer Berg. Photo: Imago/Seeliger

With nearly 170 years of history, Prater is one of the oldest and most beautiful beer gardens in Berlin. The European Football Championships can be enjoyed here under the chestnut trees with a highly drinkable Praterpils and grilled food.

Prater Biergarten Kastanienallee 7-9, Prenzlauer Berg, in good weather every day from 16, Sun from 12, pratergarten.de, probably all ARD and ZDF broadcasts live on several TV sets

Irish Harp

The Irish Harp might not be as old as Prater, but it is one of the most traditional pubs in Berlin. On the large, sunny terrace, Irish music, special drinks and good-humoured waiters are guaranteed to make you care about football.

Irish Harp Giesebrechtstraße 15, Charlottenburg, daily from 16; Fri, Sat, Sun from 13, harp-pub.de, probably all games live on TVs outside, on screen inside.

Café Lutetia

Café Lutetia is nestled in the historic old town of Spandau and broadcasts football in its beautiful beer garden. The grounds are often shared with artists and their stalls, while the nearby children's playground makes the beer garden popular with families.

Café Lutetia Juedenstraße 10, Spandau, daily from 10, cafelutetia.eatbu.com, probably all games live on TVs or screens.

Eschenbräu

Eschenbräu is a small home brewery in the heart of Wedding that welcomes not only beer and schnapps lovers, but now also football fans for the European Championship. Games will be shown in the cosy beer garden during the day, but after 9pm the screen moves indoors to the brewery.

Hausbrauerei Eschenbräu Triftstraße 67, Wedding, daily from 15, eschenbraeu.de, probably all matches live on TVs or screens, late matches indoors only

Café am neuen See

Between the forest and the water: Café am neuen See in Tiergarten is a magical place to watch the tournament. Photo: Imago/Stefan Zeitz

The cafe's lakeside location could hardly be more idyllic. Tucked away in Tiergarten, between the forest and the water, the large beer garden makes you feel like you're on holiday in the city centre. The self-service area offers a diverse range of drinks and food. And as if all that wasn't nice enough, you can now also watch the footie.

Café am Neuen See Lichtensteinallee 2, Tiergarten, daily from 12, weekend 10, cafeamneuensee.de, probably all matches on screen

Parkcafé Berlin

Parkcafé Berlin impresses first with its greenhouse-like facade, but it also boasts a cosy beer garden right on Fehrbelliner Platz. The staff are always professional and you never have to wait long. Football is shown on a big screen, and afterwards you can take a stroll through Preußenpark.

Parkcafé Berlin Fehrbelliner Platz 8, Wilmersdorf, daily from 8.30, parkcafe.berlin, probably all matches on screen

BRLO BRWHOUSE

BRLO brewery's 'craft beer playground' will be showing the Euros this year. Photo: Ulf Saupe

The BRLO brewery's ‘craft beer playground’ is located in Gleisdreieck park. Since 2016, premium beer has been brewed in 38 converted shipping containers and served in the associated beer garden and award-winning restaurant. Public viewing for all European Championship matches also takes place here. With great food, a variety of beers and an interesting ambience, this can only be a good thing.

BRLO BRWHOUSE Schöneberger Straße 16, Kreuzberg, Mon-Thu from 16, Fri from 14, Sat-Sun from 12, brlo-brwhouse.de, probably all games on screen and TVs. It may not be possible to broadcast late matches

Beer garden at Herthasee

Even though no Hertha BSC players made it to the German European Championship squad, the name of the idyllic lake in Grunewald is a perfect match for the tournament. All games will be shown in the quaint beer garden, located directly on the water.

Biergarten am Herthasee Bismarckallee 23, Grunewald, daily from 12, biergarten-am-herthasee.eatbu.com, all matches on large TVs, possibly also on screen

Ellington Summer Garden

If you like things a bit fancier, drop by the summer garden of the Ellington Hotel on Nürnberger Straße. All European Championship matches of the German national team are broadcast here on several TVs. Admission costs €25, which includes antipasti, pizza, sweets and savouries.

Ellington Hotel Berlin Nürnberger Straße 50-55, Charlottenburg, open for all German team matches, admission 1.5 hours before kick-off, tickets incl. food €25, ellington-hotel.com, DFB matches on several TVs.

Pop-up fan mile in Rudow

For obvious reasons, the traditional ‘fan mile’ at Brandenburg Gate can’t take place this year. However, Berlin politician Olaf Schenk of the CDU is planning a replacement to the south of the city. In Rudow, on a former farm with a historic barn, a beer garden is to be built that will offer space for 250 football fans. The pop-up fan mile will open on June 15 with the match between Germany and France. All matches of the DFB team will be broadcast, as well as the knockout matches of all teams. Admission is free of charge.

Pop-up fan mile in Rudow Köpenicker Straße 182, Neukölln, open for all matches of the German team and all knock-out matches, there is no official website yet

Translated from an original article by tipBerlin

