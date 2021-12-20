The best Berlin livestream of 2021

by

BEST LIVE STREAM OF THE YEAR!

Istanbul Ghetto Club – Hör

First, it was a novelty, then it became a necessity, and as the lengthy lockdown slogged on, it sagged into the norm. Now that concerts are back, “live stream” feels like a dirty word, and a stark reminder of life under quarantine. And sure, some worked, but most were bad. So, imagine the surprise when the plague-masked, belly-dancing Istanbul Ghetto Club turned up at Hör radio’s white-tiled techno bunker and let loose.

Whatever your thoughts on the mysterious, baffling and somewhat crass Neukölln group, there’s no denying that the show was entrancing.

Tags

by

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required
Newsletters