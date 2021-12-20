The best Berlin livestream of 2021

×

BEST LIVE STREAM OF THE YEAR!

Istanbul Ghetto Club – Hör

First, it was a novelty, then it became a necessity, and as the lengthy lockdown slogged on, it sagged into the norm. Now that concerts are back, “live stream” feels like a dirty word, and a stark reminder of life under quarantine. And sure, some worked, but most were bad. So, imagine the surprise when the plague-masked, belly-dancing Istanbul Ghetto Club turned up at Hör radio’s white-tiled techno bunker and let loose.

Whatever your thoughts on the mysterious, baffling and somewhat crass Neukölln group, there’s no denying that the show was entrancing.