Techno, electro and cooking: A guide to Krake Festival 2020

The first online edition of Krake should be one of the best streaming events of the year. Music editor Damien Cummings surveys the highlights. Photo: The Lady Machine / Rafael Medina

Krake Festival cemented its reputation as a trendsetter long ago. Little surprise, then, that where other events cancelled, Krake chose to innovate. Over three days, this weekender will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an online multi-room format, a non-stop party on virtual dance floors from across the globe. On day one (Fri Dec 11), Krake begins with a humourous streak.

It is not so simple to recreate the heady atmospheres of a dance festival online, so a one-of-a-kind Techno Dinner (imagine a cooking show meets DJ set) with Max Durante, Alienata and DJ Flush on the decks is a welcome wink at a festival with more than enough on its plate. Elsewhere, Devin Mohr and Jochen Kronier present another festival exclusive with an audiovisual performance created specifically for the event.

Krake has gone to every length to make sure that this party is actually worth throwing, and day two (Sat Dec 12) is where things get serious. Make no mistake, with lockdown 2.0 set to continue, where Krake goes, the rest will follow. Selectors like Helena Hau , DJ Stingray, D. Tiffany and Roza Terenzi will appear on a carefully curated bill, with 10 streams ring all-night long and each “stage” entrusted to a different crew.

FOLD (London), Onderwereld (The Hague), Seoul Community Radio (South Korea), Omen Recordings (L.A), Mechatronica, Ismus, Universe of Tang and Hör (Berlin) will helm digital dance f;oors attendees can virtually move between.

Day three (Sun Dec 13) is about decompression. An ambient sleep concert will run all night long. Lulling guests back into the downy surrounds of their beds with the kind of billowing soundscapes that might just help you slide back into the hard reality Monday will bring. In trying times, it is vital that at least somebody out there is really trying. With augmented reality performances, call- in talk shows, and the innovation of Krake TV – a music TV channel running for one hour per day, including pre-productions of artist’s features, comedy and interviews – Krake has pulled out all the stops to make this project worth the effort.

It’s obvious to anyone that the people at Killekill love music enough to try something genuinely daring. And it is a testament to their uncanny knack for getting it right that they have managed to bring such diverse talent to the bill. If you’re going to stream anything this month, make sure it’s this.