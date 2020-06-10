No dancing: Your favourite clubs are back as bars

× Expand Some of Berlin’s clubs, including Club der Visionaere (pictured), have reopened as beer gardens. We highlight some of the newly opened spaces. (Photo by Michaela Braun.)

As Berlin’s social distancing regulations loosen, nightclubs throughout the city are adapting. Clubs with outdoor spaces are once again allowed to open, albeit with a very different experience for guests. Open-air venues including Sisyphos, Club der Visionaere and Salon Zur Wilden Renate will become beer gardens for the typically lucrative summer season. It’s a logical rebrand, given that that many club owners are resigned to the idea that they will not be able to fully open their venues until late in the year, and quite possibly not until 2021.

For now, this is as good as it gets. The rules for the new beer garden club scene are:

– No dancing

– Every guest must have a seat

– Keep your distance

While this is far from ideal, all businesses – clubs included – are being forced to improvise. For some venues, this is the only viable option. That things will have to remain PG for the foreseeable future is surely secondary to the continued survival of the scene.

With this in mind, it is worth remembering that, if nothing else, there will be fresh beer, proper techno and sunshine. For obvious reasons, numbers will be heavily limited, but your chances of hearing the dreaded heute leider nicht are at an all-time low. And with free entry at many venues, there is no good excuse not to give it a try.

As with all attempts to bring the city back to normality, the repurposing of clubs into pubs comes with caveats. Those venues lucky enough to have a suitable outdoor space are rightly diversifying, and going there for a drink is an excellent way to support them.

Yet, not all spaces have that luxury. Even venues such as Yaam, which boast ample outdoor space, find themselves unable to reopen – to do so would mean sacrificing the rent deferrals and Kurzarbeitergeld currently keeping them afloat.

We’ve highlighted six newly reopened venues.

× Expand Weekends at Sisyphos usually mean hours of dancing, but that’s on hold for now. (Photo supplied by club.)

Sisyphos

Hauptstraße 15, 10317

The meandering garden at Sisyphos is a proper sun trap, and perhaps the best suited of all the clubs for this transitional solution. Replete with a pond, it’s as idyllic as clubland gets.

Club der Visionaere

Am Flutgraben, 12435

One of Berlin’s most iconic clubs, the pint-sized waterside venue has always been known for two things: chill vibes and minimal house. Even in times like these, that isn’t going to change.

The garden at Salon Zur Wilden Renate. (Photo supplied by club.)

Salon Zur Wilden Renate

Alt-Stralau 70, 10245

The garden at Renate is a very different kind of spot for a drink, full of nooks, crannies and even a boat. It’s the place on this list that most retains the sort of sense of adventure and fun that you would expect on a proper night out.

Rummels Bucht

Hauptstraße 1, 10317

Infamous for its open-secret password-only door-policy, Rummels Bucht is somewhere between a techno club pirate ship and Carrollian wonderland. The garden currently offers superior views of the bay at Ostkreuz. Book ahead for a table with a lake view. This might be your only chance to go, as it’s slated to close for good in September.

The view from Klunkerkranich’s rooftop. (Photo supplied by Julian Nelken.)

Klunkerkranich

Karl-Marx-Straße 66, 12043

An all-time favourite sunset spot, Klunkerkranich boasts unparalleled views over Berlin. It’s probably the only venue on this list that’s essentially returning to business as usual.

Holzmarkt

Holzmarktstraße 19, 10243

The jewel in the crown of the Kater family, Holzmarkt sparkles on the banks of the Spree. Built atop the hallowed grounds of the former Bar 25, Holzmarkt is definitely more foodie-family-friendly than its predecessor and companions, but remains one of the finest fair weather spots in town.