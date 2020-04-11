Seven live streams for seven days of lockdown

× Expand Gieza’s Poke Berlin drag performer Gieza Poke has moved her show online. (Photo by Jessica Weber.)

The coronavirus has brought about a boom for streaming, as DJs, actors, bands, drag performers – and plenty more – move online. But in a crowded market it can be easy to overlook the best events. Here are seven picks to ease your cabin fever.

United We Stream - Buttons x Cocktail D'Amore

Saturday, April 11

Griessmuhle's closure earlier this year left Cocktail D'Amore without a home. But thanks to United We Stream, the popular gay party will live online for the next few months. This Saturday, the crew links up with Buttons, another key gay party, to stream live from ://about blank, hosting sets from DJs like Jennifer Cardini and Omer from 7pm. Head to United We Stream and expect the best of house and disco.

Learn to tango

Daily, 16:30

Most of us have vowed to use this quarantine period to learn a new skill, perhaps by dusting off an old language book or enrolling in an online course. But what about learning to tango? Broadcasting in German and English, Leandro and Gaia will teach you the basics of this South American dance. Best of all, anyone with two left feet can embarrass themselves in the privacy of their living rooms. Registration to the classes is free, but Leandro and Gaia will be accepting donations. Classes start at 4.30pm every day this week.

25 years of Eschschloraque

Saturday, April 11

Eschschloraque Rümschrümp, the iconic Hackescher Markt institution, celebrates a huge milestone on Saturday: a quarter of a century of events. This graffiti-addled space, which remains one of Mitte's last raw, underground spots, will host some of its favourite DJs and live performers from 9pm to 1am, so we can all tune in to say happy birthday. For anyone feeling generous, they'll be accepting donations, too.

Gesloten Cirkel

Monday, April 13

Gesloten Cirkel is one of electronic music's most shadowy figures. He rarely plays in public, and keeps his online presence to a minimum. But he also makes some of the best techno and electro out there, which is why every electronic music lover should tune in to his stream session on Monday. He plays live from his studio—location unknown—from 2pm. Catch it on Facebook.

Gieza’s Poke

Tuesday, April 14

While closing bars, clubs, and theatres was good for controlling the spread of Covid-19, it’s putting major stress on those who make their money on stage. Hence why the Berlin-based Scottish drag queen Gieza Poke is moving her shows online. She opened a Twitch channel, where there will be live versions of her parody songs, chatter with the audience and plenty of comedy, as well as videos from other PokeHouse performers. It streams weekly from 9-10pm on Tuesdays.

Lose yourself in contemporary dance

Wednesday, 14 April

Soak up the lights and sounds of circus and contemporary dance on Berliner Festspiele, which is hosting two variations of Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's Rain throughout April. There's a documentary that captures a behind-the-scenes view of the Paris Opera Ballet's 2011 rendition of the Belgian choreographer's masterpiece, deconstructing De Keersmaeker's brilliance. Then there's a full recording of Brussel's Cirque Royal performance in 2016. Set to the sound of Steve Reich's Music for 18 Musicians, this dreamworld is open to everyone.

Disruptive Fridays

Friday, April 17

Weekly series Disruptive Fridays looks at ways to bridge the social isolation in the creative field. This week, they'll be discussing the ways self-organised care initiatives have boomed during the coronavirus crisis. From the relationship between care and technology to the use of piracy as a political tool, expect speakers Valeria Graziano and Elena Veljanovska to touch on a range of topics that might help you look at the world differently. Head to Disruptive's website at 5pm.