Seven streams to keep you stuck on the sofa

Parts of Berlin will soon reopen, but most of us will be stuck indoors for much of next week. And why bother going to the park – or, even worse, exercising – when there are plays to watch and DJs to hear? Of the hundreds of streams available next week, here are seven of the best.

United We Stream - Live from Hoppetosse

Saturday, April 18, 7pm - 12am

Hoppetosse is Berlin's favourite rave boat, and its die-hard regulars already miss the smoke-stained walls and crusty sofas. Saturday's live stream is the closest you'll get to shuffling across its sticky floors with a gin & tonic in your hand, but this time you'll be in the comfort of your own living room. On Saturday, Maayan Nidam and Shaun Reeves provide the soundtrack for what should be an evening of smooth house and minimal grooves.

Sundays for Hong Kong

April 9 - 7 May

The Sundays for Hong Kong film series was supposed to screen at Gropius Bau, which is obviously closed now. But fear not, cinephiles! The solidarity programme for this city in violent turmoil has now been moved online, which means you can spend the weekend deep in the sights, sounds and thoughts of documentaries from Hong Kong.

Instagram Live Tour: Umbo

Monday April 20, 2 - 2.30pm

Berlin's galleries are closed, so many of us are left without our weekly fix of exhibitions. Hanna Vogel, a trainee in the photography department of the Berlinische Galerie, knows how we feel. That's why she's hosting an Instagram Live Tour of the new exhibition of works by Umbo (Otto Umbehr, 1902 – 1980), a pioneering German artist who helped shape modern photography. Follow Berlinische Galerie on Instagram and tune in.

Disruption Network Lab: Eviction in Times of Crisis

Wednesday April 22, 7 - 8.30pm

As incomes dry up and businesses shut down, the word eviction is being thrown around a lot these days. But what does it mean for Berlin's affordable house collectives? The next Disruption Lab explores eviction in times of crisis, drawing on experiences of Syndikat, a kiez bar who uncovered the shady ownership structures behind their building. Be sure to register in advance.

Hamlet

April 22 - 23

Is there ever a bad time for Shakespeare? We don't think so, and neither does Gorki Theater, who will stream its latest performance of Hamlet. The production, which only premiered in February, will be available on Gorki's site for 24 hours from 6pm on April 22, giving you plenty of time to watch it at your leasure. Don't miss Christian Weise's interpretation of this eternal classic.

Berliner Philharmoniker

Friday, April 24, 8pm

Before house and techno's thumping drums burrow into your brain next weekend, spend some time with the Berliner Philharmoniker orchestra. (Digitally, of course.) The Hungarian composer Iván Fischer's much-anticipated concert has been moved online, where he will guide world-class classical musicians through sounds inspired by Goethe's Faust.

Club Quarantine

24 - 26 April

The opening edition of Club Quarantine was a hit, a virtual nightclub that people could roam while blasting some of the classiest dance music out there. (And for the romantics: we even heard rumours of dates being arranged between virtual clubbers.) The next edition looks even bigger, running from 10pm on Friday to midday on Sunday with DJ sets from Ben UFO, Dax J, Beautiful Swimmers and more. Like Berlin's parties before the virus, this marathon virtual rave will run all weekend.