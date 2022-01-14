Tempelhof Sounds: Berlin's big new summer festival

× Expand The Strokes, Muse and other big rock names are set to perform at the new Tempelhof Sounds festival in June 2022. Photo: Imago/Star-Media

Tempelhof Sounds is bringing live music back to the Tempelhofer Feld. From June 10 to 12, 2022 the new city festival promises to be the perfect curtain-raiser for the Berlin summer we’ve all been waiting for.

Hitting the sweet spot between new names and nostalgia, Tempelhof Sounds packs the lineup with Alt-J, Interpol, Fontaines DC, IDLES, London Grammar, Royal Blood, Mac DeMarco and Berlin’s own Parcels.

While it’s been over two decades since The Strokes released Is This It, the seminal indie album retains every inch of its melancholic charm and whenever Julian Casablancas comes to town it’s always worth it.

Muse, meanwhile, is a band with a live show like no other. Known for their spectacular sets and hypnotic, pulsating melodies, they are sure to transform the Tempelhofer Feld to amazing effect.

Elsewhere on the bill, up-and-coming names like Wolf Alice, Kat Frankie, Big Thief, Black Honey, and Anna Calvi show that the organisers have their fingers on their pulse.

With a third headliner yet to be announced, the inaugural edition of the new festival looks set to be the first of many to come, adding another unique location to Berlin's vibrant collection of city festivals.

Tempelhof Sounds, Tempelhof Airport, Platz der Luftbrücke 5, June 10-12, 2022.

Day tickets €79, weekend tickets €179, more information and tickets are available here