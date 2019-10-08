Critic's party tip: The low-down on WAYS

× Expand WAYS Photo courtesy of WAYS. Catch the party at 23:59, Oct 10, at Griessmühle, Neukölln.

WAYS residents and afterparty stalwarts Enchanted Rhythms, Elissa Suckdog, and Dan Beavan give us the low-down ahead of their much-anticipated party at Griessmühle and, of course, a coveted peek into their record bag.

"WAYS can mean many things, but we frequently use it as an acronym for “What are you saying?” You know, to see what’s up among the crew. Usually on a weekend. Often on a Sunday morning... Honestly, we didn't intend to start a party called WAYS. That fell into our laps through Griessmuehle’s REEF mama, Darwin. She had planned a few Thursday nights in 2019 but asked us to take them over. At that point, we had spent dozens of hours playing together at REEF after-parties, and of course, our private ones. That's how the three of us became good friends and how we developed a similar vision for what our vibe would be. WAYS invites deejays who distinguish themselves through their deejaying (as opposed to, say, the tunes they produce) and who carve a not-too-dogmatic path through tech house, trance and various iterations of banging UK club music like breakbeat and 2-step. We've thrown together a few tunes we own and play to give a better idea of what the WAYS sound is all about. We've included a few from our guests, like Desert Sound Colony and Klon Dump. The latter, also known as fellow REEF resident Mark, will headline our next party on October 10 alongside Australia's best-kept secret, Moopie."

WAYS | Oct 10, 23:59 at Griessmühle, Neukölln.