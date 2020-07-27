The Berlin media startups set to bloom

× Expand Esports are just one of the many media industries booming throughout the pandemic. Photo: Fredrick Tendong / Unsplash

We’re spending more time online than ever, which means business is booming for many media companies. From esports to music platforms, Jewell Sparks’ latest TechScale column highlights the Berlin startups destined to skyrocket during the pandemic.

This year has been disruptive for the media industry across the globe. The closure of production studios, theatres, film and music festivals has shattered art and culture as we know it. Major media, music and tech conferences such as SXSW, Mobile World Congress, Web Summit, Berlin Music Week and more were either canceled or moved online. It appears that all entertainment will exist in a different form. For how long? We have no idea. Simply put, offline businesses have gone digital or put on hold.

Digitally focused businesses such as TikTok, SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube and Netflix have seen increases in both subscribers and utilization. WFH (working from home) and stay-at-home consumers are spending more time online than ever. Netflix recently reported 193 million paid subscriptions worldwide at the end of June and have overshot their growth targets for the second quarter in a row. Spotify just unveiled a video podcast feature that enhances the listeners’ audio experience. Thanks to the pandemic, gaming, music, esports and content media platforms are on speed dial for many investors, and Berlin is a hotbed for media startups. Below are a few that we think you should keep your eye on.

Arc Studio Pro radically simplifies collaboration between screenplay authors, within writers' rooms and in film productions. It combines professional screenplay formatting with real-time collaboration technology and builds project management for film productions on top. Due to the tough times that Corona has imposed upon the creative community, the company is offering their product for free to cultivate creativity. Sign up for your free account and start collaborating worldwide to create your story.

Cinemarket is a B2B platform that enables producers to sell the international rights to their films using the security of blockchain technology. A curated selection of producers and sales agents are invited to list both finished films and works in progress, which are pitched to international buyers and financiers. Cinemarket aims to facilitate all branches of industry activities: users can screen content, upload contracts, deliver materials and process payments. They recently partnered with First Cut+, a program that seeks to boost the competitiveness and marketability of independent films.

× Expand Two Berlin-based film startups, Arc Studio Pro and Cinemarket, are set to make big gains during the pandemic. Photo: Jakob Owens / Unsplash

G2 Esports was founded by legendary League of Legends player-turned-team owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez and esports entrepreneur and investor Jens Hilgers. G2 Esports is one of the leading entertainment assets in esports, bringing together some of the best competitive players in the world and gaming’s biggest personalities. With decades of experience, G2’s multinational staff elevates the company to the highest levels of performance in every aspect of business. G2 Esports is, and has been since inception, one of the top-five most successful esports clubs in the world.

Huuuge Games, founded by Anton Gauffin, is an international games developer and publisher, focused on the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar mobile gaming market. Huuuge provides real-time social casual gaming and is redefining the category genres with fun social experiences that give maximum joy and fun to thousands millions of players all around the world.

Idagio is a classical music streaming service founded by Christoph Lange and Till Janczukowicz. The music is curated by experts and enables users to discover playlists and bespoke recommendations from renowned artists, musicians and critics.

Jambl is a music app that allows you to create and connect with others. The company believes in musical equality for all people. Users can utilize the Ableton Link to sync their live DJ sets. We all have a little music to share, and the app is great for families who want to create with their children as well. Download and share your tune!

Hope you start creating. Until next week…

