TechScale Berlin: Top startup events in February

So many events, not enough time…

There is no shortage of events these days for startups or corporates looking to connect and align. The only thing missing is collaboration. I spend lots of time with startup founders and a lot of them just don’t have the bandwidth or the staff to constantly attend startup events and build their businesses. We all know that exposure is relevant, therefore, I wanted to mention a few noteworthy startup events that I find worthy taking place this month for both founders, investors and corporate entities looking to align with innovative mindsets.

Build your startup

Tonight at 7:00 PM, the Berlin Startup School is hosting an event, “From idea to founding a company in 3 months.” Founded by Constantin Schmutzler, Berlin Startup School supports the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing education and training from innovators, funders and business leaders. Tonight’s event takes place at Turmstrasse 10 and free tickets can be found here.

CX

The E-Commerce Expo takes place on February 13, at Station-Berlin. This expo welcomes 7000 visitors and has 180 exhibitors. The great thing about this event is the inclusiveness of the entire retail experience from platforms, logistics, payment systems and e-commerce providers. The conference programme is inclusive of experts from companies such as Mastercard, Wirecard, Shopify and more. The benefit to founders? You can attend for free.

It's a connected world

I look forward to the Bosch Connected World event every year. This leading conference in IoT and digital transformation welcomes approximately 3500 attendees and has five stages. Tickets range from €850-€1600, but Bosch takes an interest in founders and offers tickets for free to great founders. If you are a founder, try to get a ticket by applying here: This year the conference will host the EU Digital Economy Commissioner, executives from VW, Google, Vattenfall, Munich RE, Deutsche Post, Mercedes-Benz and more. This is one of the best events merging the old economy with the new. The event takes place February 24 through February 27.

Who is going to be in Barcelona?

Making the journey from Berlin to Barcelona for the GSM Association Mobile World Congress this year (February 24 through February 27)? If so ping me. I want to organise a small get together for the Berlin ecosystem. This event is one of a kind. MWC is well worth the journey and the price. However, you have to put on your walking shoes because there are over 100,000 visitors, 2000+ exhibitors and the convention hall is huge. The best part of the entire trip to Barcelona is 4YFN, the startup, corporate and investor exhibition which takes place at another venue. This event welcomes approximately 25,000 attendees, 800 startups and 950 investors. As a member of the investor club, I can tell you that this event is a great tech scouting ground. This year speakers include Refinery 29, Meetup, Google, Mercedes Benz and others. Not to mention there is a Women in Tech area providing mentorship, coffee and a space for networking. Most importantly, startup founders can wander the halls of MWC for free on the last day. Make those connections! Also the GSM Association tries to align with the UN SDGs and issued a coronavirus statement. The organisers of this event are really aware of what matters to consumers, suppliers and founders.

Where to post

If your organization is organising an event, I suggest that you utilise the following channels to post your event and build awareness.

German Startup Association This association is a powerful source and provides first movers advantage to those coming to Berlin looking to align with startups and corporate entities. As one of its chairpersons, I highly recommend that corporates and startups join the network and post your event on the calendar.

Deutsche Startups The online publication Deutsche Startups allows you to submit your events. This publication has 100,000+ fans and is a go-to spot for German startup news.

Gründerszene is the leading startup magazine in Berlin. Their special online form allows people to upload their events.

Of course you can also email me and I will find a way to support your events when time permits as well as point you in the right direction as to potential alliance and promotion partners. We are updating our city map, do you want to be added?

Until next week….

